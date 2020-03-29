Combating COVID-19: Rajkummar Rao extends his support, donates to PM's Relief Fund

Actor Rajkummar Rao on Sunday voiced his support and donated to PM's Relief Fund, CM's Relief Fund and also to Zomato Feeding India to aid the battle against COVID-19. The 35-year-old star shared the news of his bit of share on Twitter and urged everybody to support in the possible ways one can.

"It's time to stand together & to help our administration in this fight against Coronavirus. I've done my bit..Donated to #PMReliefFund #CMReliefFund and to #ZomatoFeedingIndia to help feed families in need. Please support in whatever way you can. Our Nation Needs Us. Jai Hind," the tweet read. Many big names from the Bollywood industry had pledged in their support to help the country in its fight against the coronavirus.

Among them is actor Akshay Kumar, who on Saturday announced an amount of Rs 25 crore from his savings to the PM-CARES Fund. Following the 'Kesari' actor was Varun Dhawan who also took to Twitter to pledge his support by contributing 30 lakhs to the PM-CARES Fund.

Further Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana, designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee have also contributed their bit for the cause. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive cases in the country now is 979. Twenty-five people have died of the infection. (ANI)

