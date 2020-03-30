Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

Is Shaktimaan coming back again? In our previous article on Shaktimaan, we had revealed why our much-favourite superhero television show was discontinued. We are here to give you a good news on the superhero show, which continued to be followed and expected by many Indians.

Mukesh Khanna has recently made a big announcement for the Shaktimaan aficionados. When India and the entire world is combatting against the epidemic coronavirus with the weapon of lockdown, fans are enjoying Ramayana and Mahabharata again on Doordarshan's small screens. Now Shaktimaan is likely to be back soon on Doordarshan.

Mukesh Khanna, who played the superhero's role in Shaktimaan, recently took to Twitter to announce that the airing of the superhero television show is on the card.

Mukesh Khanna tweeted "130 crore Indians will together get the opportunity to watch Shaktimaan on DD once again. Wait for the announcement."

130 crore Indians will together get the opportunity to watch Shaktiman on DD once again. Wait for the announcement. pic.twitter.com/MfhtvUZf5y — Mukesh Khanna (@actmukeshkhanna) March 29, 2020

Mukesh Khanna's Bheeshm International has launched a teaser of animated 3D Shaktimaan on December 7, 2019 in which we can see the sexagenarian actor himself announces the making of it. You should watch the teaser embedded at the end of the article.

Mukesh Khanna also launched the poster of the animated series Shaktimaan. The poster gives a glimpse of Shaktimaan's supernatural talent in absorbing the mystifying power (depicted as fire) from the cosmos. The launch was witnessed by the director of the series, Naveen Wadhwa, WordSword Creations' Manresh Malhotra and Catherine John.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.