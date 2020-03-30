Tiffany Haddish says she and 'Girls Trip' co-stars are working on sequel

Actor Tiffany Haddish has revealed that she is in touch with her "Girls Trip" co-stars regarding the sequel to the comedy and the scripting on the new film might begin soon. Directed by Malcolm D Lee, the 2017 film follows a group of four friends who go to New Orleans to attend the Essence Music Festival in order to reconnect.

The movie also starred Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, and Jada Pinkett Smith. They have had a two-hour Zoom meeting last week to discuss the follow-up and starting Friday, they will meet again to start working on the script, reported The Huffington Post.

Haddish also added that Tracy Oliver, who co-wrote the script for the first film with Kenya Barris, has a treatment ready to go. "Then it was like, 'Oh, you guys want too much money," Haddish, who broke on the scene with the film, said. She reportedly earned USD 80,000 for the movie.

"We might decide not to even make it 'Girls Trip'. Maybe we'll do a different story just in case no one wants to make 'Girls Trip 2'," she added. An official sequel is yet to be announced.

Haddish currently stars in Netflix series "Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam CJ Walker", with Oscar winner Octavia Spencer who plays the titular black hair care pioneer and mogul.

