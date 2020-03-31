Sony pushes release of 'Ghostbusters', 'Morbius' and 'Uncharted' to 2021

Sony has pushed its upcoming slate of releases, including Spider-Man spinoff "Morbius", the new "Ghostbusters" and Tom Holland starrer "Uncharted", to 2021 as theatres remain close due to coronavirus pandemic. "Morbius" is now coming in theatres on March 19, 2021 instead of its July 31 release. Similarly, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" has shifted its July 10 release to March 5, 2021 and "Uncharted" is now hitting theatres on October 8, 2021 with "Ghostbusters" taking up its previous release date.

Sony's World War II drama "Greyhound" , starring Tom Hanks, which was set to release in June after various date shuffles, currently has no release date while "Peter Rabbit 2" won't open in cinemas until January 15, 2021, instead of this coming August, reported However, Kevin Hart's "Fatherhood" has been advanced from January 2021 to October 23 this year. With productions cancelled and theatres closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, many studios have been forced to reshuffle their release calendars.

The films that were immediately affected by the virus include "A Quiet Place II", Disney's live-action "Mulan", James Bond movie "No Time to Die" ..

