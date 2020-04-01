Lindsay Lohan teases new music

Lindsay Lohan seems to be "back" on the music scene after 12 years. The former child star-turned-singer shared a cryptic video on Twitter on Tuesday.

Lohan posted a pre-save link, captioning it as "I'm back!" The 30 second-long clip shows moments from the actor-singer's career -- she is on the news, at red carpets, partying in Greece, being harassed by paparazzi and dancing in the music video for her 2004 hit "Rumors". Soon, these flashes speed up, the TV explodes and a smiley face logo appears on the screen with Lohan saying, "I'm back".

Back in August 2019, the 33-year-old also teased a new single called "Xanax", featuring Finnish singer-songwriter Alma. She even posted part of the music video to Instagram, but it disappeared mysteriously. The song never officially released.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.