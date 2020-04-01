Left Menu
Development News Edition

Preity Zinta binges on 'Soldier' amid self-isolation

While practicing self-isolation, actor Preity Zinta on Wednesday took a trip down the memory lane and said "watching 'Soldier' after forever" as she shared a clip from the movie on social media.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 16:08 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 16:08 IST
Preity Zinta binges on 'Soldier' amid self-isolation
A throwback picture from the movie 'Soldier' featuring Preity Zinta and Bobby Deol (Image courtesy: Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

While practicing self-isolation, actor Preity Zinta on Wednesday took a trip down the memory lane and said "watching 'Soldier' after forever" as she shared a clip from the movie on social media. The 45-year-old actor took to Twitter to share a still from the romantic-action movie.

Clad in a blue coloured outfit, the shared photograph had the 'Veer-Zaara; actor in her character along with the movie's co-star Bobby Deol. "Watching "Soldier" after forever with mom & hubby Cuz Tuesday night is Hindi movie night [?] and I cannot say no to mom and Gene Missya @iambobbydeol #Day21 #quarantine #stayhome #staysafe #ting," the 'Veer Zaara' actor wrote.

Like many other Bollywood stars, Preity Zinta is making the best use of her social media platforms in raising awareness about the coronavirus. As misinformation that animals spread coronavirus is causing many pet owners to abandon their pets, the 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' actor also urged people not to abandon their pets.

"Abandoning your pets is the most inhuman thing one can do right now, especially when it is confirmed that they are not carriers of the virus. Have a heart folks, stay safe, love your pets and pls follow social distancing," she wrote on her Instagram post. The total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1637 on Tuesday. The death toll due to the COVID-19 rose to 38 while 133 cases were cured or discharged after treatment, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Australia's coronavirus cases cross 4,800

Australia on Wednesday reported one more fatality from the deadly coronavirus, taking the death toll to 21, while the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases crossed over 4,800 marks, health authorities said, underlining that a vaccine against t...

Fractures grow among Iraq militias, spell political retreat

In February, an Iraqi militia commander trained by Iran took over the empty office of his slain superior, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, killed weeks before alongside Iranian military mastermind Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. drone strike. Many pro-Ira...

3 labourers die after falling off a mountain in J-K's Ramban

Three labourers died and another got injured after they fell off a mountain while going from Kashmir to Banihal, officials said on Wednesday. The movement across Jawahar tunnel has been restricted due the ongoing country-wide lockdown and s...

Noida: 7 more test positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hours; active cases 39

Seven new coronavirus patients have been detected in Gautam Buddh Nagar in the last 24 hours, taking the total COVID-19 cases in the district to 45, officials said on Wednesday. Three of these cases were detected on Tuesday night, while ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020