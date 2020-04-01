Tarantino reveals Brad Pitt improvised his shirtless scene in 'Once Upon...'

Quentin Tarantino says he almost messed up Brad Pitt's famous shirtless scene in "Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood". In one of the most memorable scenes of the film, Pitt's Cliff Booth climbs to the roof of Rick Dalton to fix an antenna. Booth removes his shirt since it is a warm Los Angeles afternoon. Tarantino, during the latest episode of Amy Schumer's "3 Girls, 1 Keith" podcast, recalled how he tried to tell Pitt how he should take off his shirt

"It was funny because actually in public Brad is kind of shy about things like that. At the same time, he knows exactly what time it is. I go, 'So, I'm thinking maybe you unbutton the Hawaiian shirt, and you peel that off, and then peel off the Champion T-shirt.' He was like, 'Really? You want me to go through all that button bullshit? I'll just take it off in one bit. Go!'" "I'm like, okay, this guy knows exactly what time it is. Shut the fuck up and let the master do his job! Even when you see him in the work shed and the way he puts on the leather gloves and puts the wire in his mouth all butch and macho. He just knows what time it is," the director said

Pitt won a best supporting actor Oscar for his portrayal of Booth, a Hollywood stuntman with a dubious past.

