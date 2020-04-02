Left Menu
PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-04-2020 14:57 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 14:57 IST
'American Idol' to continue despite coronavirus pandemic, says host Ryan Seacrest

Popular TV host Ryan Seacrest has revealed that the latest edition of “Amercian Idol” is moving ahead as per the plans despite the coronavirus pandemic. Several TV productions in the US have suspended filming in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, which has claimed the lives of over 47,000 people worldwide.

The live shows of the long-running reality TV series were due to begin on April 6 but ABC has now confirmed plans to instead air "American Idol: This is Me", which will take an in-depth look at the top 20 contestants. "With safety being the priority, that is number one, we do want to deliver all of this season. We want to put on these performance episodes. We want to put on the episodes that allow America to vote for their favourites to get to an 'American Idol' winner this season. "So, how are we going to do that? We haven't fully decided. I think we see the obvious ways that people are using technology now on the air and on social media," Seacrest told TMZ.

He further said that the makers plan to "push technology to the limits" in order to broadcast the full season. "I think we're trying to push the limits of technology and explore any sort of technology that might be available to us to deliver the performance, to deliver the judges comments,” Seacrest added.

“American Idol” returned with its 18th season in February this year. Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie are the judges on the show..

