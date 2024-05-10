Indian Army probing death of soldier due to bullet injury
Indian Army is carrying out an investigation to establish the exact cause of death of Paratrooper Agniveer Jitendra Singh Tanwar, said Indian Army officials on Friday.
The soldier lost his life due to a bullet injury on Thursday in Srinagar, where he was deployed as part of the 3 Para Special Forces battalion, added officials.
Today his last rites were performed in his native village in Alwar district of Rajasthan with full military honours. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
