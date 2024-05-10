LS polls: Uttrakhand CM Dhami participates in Yuva Sammelan program in UP's Shravasti

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday participated in the Yuva Sammelan program organized in favour of BJP candidate Saket Mishra from parliamentary constituency Shravasti in Uttar Pradesh. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, while paying obeisance to the holy land of Shravasti, said that the Char Dham Yatra has started in Uttarakhand. He said that the Shravasti region is a big stronghold of the ideology of the BJP.

Shravasti has been the karmabhoomi of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He said that the youth have an important contribution to the development of the country. The youth work to make history. The youth who decide, they do it. He asked the youth to take a pledge to make BJP candidate Saket Mishra win with a huge majority. The Chief Minister urged the youth to take the historical work done by the Prime Minister in the country and the work being done by Chief Minister Yogi for the development of Uttar Pradesh to the people. He said that the pair of Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Yogi has taken Uttar Pradesh forward rapidly at the speed of the double engine. Uttar Pradesh has now moved towards becoming a better state. He said that this is not just an election to elect MPs but an election to fulfil the resolution of a developed India.

[{962cf38e-21b2-4355-bb05-3bb5638c9a2c:intradmin/ANI-20240510135303.jpeg}] The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, today India has become the fifth-largest economy of the world. The Prime Minister's resolution is that India should become the largest economy of the world. He said that the direction and condition of India has changed in the last ten years. He said that whatever the BJP says, it does it in every situation and this is Modi's guarantee. Modi has worked by considering 140 crore Indians as his family. Work has been done to take poor families forward.

The Chief Minister said that the original form of Uttarakhand will not be allowed to change at any cost. He said, "land jihad happening on a large scale has been stopped. Encroachment has been removed from thousands of acres of land." He said that a "recent population estimate shows the decreasing number of the majority Hindu population in the country since 1950. So far, the total has decreased by 14%". He said that every Indian has this question why did this happen? He said that the reason for this is due to the rule of the Congress party, which has been in power for the longest time in the country. The population of Hindus in the country kept decreasing due to one party and family because they have always insulted Sanatan.

[{6a408a23-941b-4533-abb7-3dfa34b4e4ca:intradmin/ANI-20240510133311.jpeg}] The Chief Minister said, "There was a time in Uttar Pradesh when mafia and goons ruled under the protection of SP and BSP. On one hand there is BJP, which is wholeheartedly developing the culture and heritage of India to increase the pride of the nation. On the other hand, there is an alliance of Congress and SP party indulges in appeasement and considers family first. The prince of Congress and SP are spreading lies and confusion in the name of reservation. Congress has given OBC reservations to Muslims in Karnataka. These people are going to snatch the benefits that the Constitution of India gave to SC ST OBC and give it to a particular class."

The Chief Minister said that in the greed for power, SP-Congress has left no stone unturned in insulting Lord Shri Ram. The Chief Minister asked the people to contribute in making the Prime Minister the Prime Minister of the country for the third time by making BJP candidate Saket Mishra victorious from the parliamentary constituency of Shravasti. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)