Oprah Winfrey donates USD 10 million to help Americans amid COVID-19

Oprah Winfrey on Thursday announced that she will be donating USD 10 million to help Americans amid the coronavirus crisis.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 10:10 IST
Oprah Winfrey (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Oprah Winfrey on Thursday announced that she will be donating USD 10 million to help Americans amid the coronavirus crisis. "I am donating $10 million overall to help Americans during this pandemic in cities across the country and in areas where I grew up," she tweeted.

Winfrey also shared a link to her TV series 'Oprah Talk COVID-19' and tweeted, "For more on this Fund and how everyone can be of service, watch this free AppleTV+ conversation here." The COVID-19 pandemic has ravaged almost the entire globe and has claimed the lives of over 45000 people according to WHO. (ANI)

