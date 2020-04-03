Oprah Winfrey donates USD 10 million to help Americans amid COVID-19

Oprah Winfrey on Thursday announced that she will be donating USD 10 million to help Americans amid the coronavirus crisis. "I am donating $10 million overall to help Americans during this pandemic in cities across the country and in areas where I grew up," she tweeted.

Winfrey also shared a link to her TV series 'Oprah Talk COVID-19' and tweeted, "For more on this Fund and how everyone can be of service, watch this free AppleTV+ conversation here." The COVID-19 pandemic has ravaged almost the entire globe and has claimed the lives of over 45000 people according to WHO. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.