Sara Bareilles reveals coronavirus diagnosis, says she has 'fully recovered'

Singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles has revealed that she had contracted coronavirus but has since made a full recovery

The 40-year-old American musician shared her diagnosis and her recovery on Instagram. “I had it, just so you know. I’m fully recovered, just so you know. And I am just thinking about all the people who are walking through this really tricky time and sending a lot of love and just being really grateful for every easy breath and every day that I get to be walking around,’ Bareilles said in a video. “Just wanted to check in. I’m really quiet right now and will probably continue to be quiet. Just sort of taking all of this in and having a lot of feelings as I do,” she added. Last month the singer had announced that the run of her musical “Waitress” in London’s West End would be cancelled due to the spread of COVID-19.

