Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sara Bareilles reveals coronavirus diagnosis, says she has 'fully recovered'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-04-2020 10:26 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 10:26 IST
Sara Bareilles reveals coronavirus diagnosis, says she has 'fully recovered'

Singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles has revealed that she had contracted coronavirus but has since made a full recovery

The 40-year-old American musician shared her diagnosis and her recovery on Instagram. “I had it, just so you know. I’m fully recovered, just so you know. And I am just thinking about all the people who are walking through this really tricky time and sending a lot of love and just being really grateful for every easy breath and every day that I get to be walking around,’ Bareilles said in a video. “Just wanted to check in. I’m really quiet right now and will probably continue to be quiet. Just sort of taking all of this in and having a lot of feelings as I do,” she added. Last month the singer had announced that the run of her musical “Waitress” in London’s West End would be cancelled due to the spread of COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

World Bank to roll out USD 160 bln emergency aid over 15 months

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Videos

Latest News

BAE defers dividend decision, says coronavirus will hit outlook

Britains BAE Systems said it would defer a decision on whether to pay its dividend and had launched cost control measures after seeing significant disruption from coronavirus in recent weeks.While the outbreak will impact its previous guida...

Human ancestor Homo erectus older than previously thought: Study

Researchers have unearthed the earliest known skull of Homo erectus, the first of human ancestors in behavior and anatomy, a finding that adds more than a hundred thousand years to the first appearance dates of the species. Following years ...

Wimbledon chief fears 'no more tennis this year'

Wimbledon chief Richard Lewis admitted that he feared the remainder of the 2020 tennis season could be wiped out. Tennis has been in lockdown since early last month and is not scheduled to return until July 13 at the earliest following the...

Obi-Wan Kenobi series ropes in Joby Harold as writer

John Wick Chapter 3 executive producer Joby Harold has boarded Disney Plus Obi-Wan Kenobi series as the writerAccording to Variety, Harold has replaced writer Hossein Amini, who left the project back in JanuaryThe much-anticipated series ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020