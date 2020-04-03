Left Menu
Development News Edition

British comedian Eddie Large dies of coronavirus

PTI | London | Updated: 03-04-2020 11:47 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 11:38 IST
British comedian Eddie Large dies of coronavirus
Representative Image

Veteran English comedian Eddie Large has passed away at the age of 78 after complications due to coronavirus. Large's son, Ryan McGinnis, shared the news on Facebook, saying his father had been suffering from heart failure and contracted the virus in hospital

"It is with great sadness that Mum and I need to announce that my dad passed away in the early hours of this morning. He had been suffering from heart failure and unfortunately, whilst in hospital, contracted the coronavirus, which his heart was sadly not strong enough to fight. "Dad had fought bravely for so long. Due to this horrible disease we had been unable to visit him at the hospital but all of the family and close friends spoke to him every day," the post read. The Glasgow-born artist, whose real name was Edward McGinnis, found fame alongside comedian Syd Little in the 1970s and 80s

The duo performed initially in pubs and clubs in the north-west of England and gained recognition in the mainstream after appearing on the ITV talent show "Opportunity Knocks". Post the show they also landed their own series, "The Little and Large Telly" show, in 1976. The show moved to BBC in 1978 and aired on the network for over 13 years. Many from the entertainment industry took to social media to pay tributes to the comedy icon. "Eddie Large died. Midnight Matinee Great Yarmouth 1978. They finished part one. I'd never heard laughter like it. Rude, raucous and rollicking. Dunno how they did it, but Eddie's energy and electricity and impressions and props and improv were hugely impressive. R.I.P," Lenny Henry posted on Twitter. Jason Manford tweeted, "So sorry to hear about Eddie Large passing away. I came to every comedy and musical show I did whenever I hit Bristol and was always around for a chat about comedy and Man City afterward. Such a gentle, funny man. RIP Eddie." Little Britain's Matt Lucas said, "Eddie Large (along with his supersonic friend Syd) was really lovely and kind and encouraging to me when I was a nipper on Shooting Stars. So sad to hear of his passing." Large is survived by his wife, Patsy, and three children.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

World Bank to roll out USD 160 bln emergency aid over 15 months

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Videos

Latest News

BAE defers dividend decision, says coronavirus will hit outlook

Britains BAE Systems said it would defer a decision on whether to pay its dividend and had launched cost control measures after seeing significant disruption from coronavirus in recent weeks.While the outbreak will impact its previous guida...

Human ancestor Homo erectus older than previously thought: Study

Researchers have unearthed the earliest known skull of Homo erectus, the first of human ancestors in behavior and anatomy, a finding that adds more than a hundred thousand years to the first appearance dates of the species. Following years ...

Wimbledon chief fears 'no more tennis this year'

Wimbledon chief Richard Lewis admitted that he feared the remainder of the 2020 tennis season could be wiped out. Tennis has been in lockdown since early last month and is not scheduled to return until July 13 at the earliest following the...

Obi-Wan Kenobi series ropes in Joby Harold as writer

John Wick Chapter 3 executive producer Joby Harold has boarded Disney Plus Obi-Wan Kenobi series as the writerAccording to Variety, Harold has replaced writer Hossein Amini, who left the project back in JanuaryThe much-anticipated series ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020