Obi-Wan Kenobi series ropes in Joby Harold as writer

“John Wick: Chapter 3” executive producer Joby Harold has boarded Disney Plus’ Obi-Wan Kenobi series as the writer

According to Variety, Harold has replaced writer Hossein Amini, who left the project back in January

The much-anticipated series marks Harold’s first writing job for television. He is also penning the script for Zack Snyder’s film “Army of the Dead.” The series was first announced last year in August at Disney’s D23 Expo. Deborah Chow is set to direct the series and Ewan McGregor is on board to reprise his role as the titular Jedi.

