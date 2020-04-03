Left Menu
Will Smith launches series ‘Will From Home’ on Snapchat

PTI | Loskabos | Updated: 03-04-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 16:21 IST
Will Smith launches series 'Will From Home' on Snapchat

Hollywood superstar Will Smith has announced a new original series for Snapchat where he will be discussing his day-to-day activities during the isolation period. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 51-year-old will be interacting with family members, celebrity friends and everyday people who are isolating indoors as part of the 12-episode series, titled “Will From Home”.

The first episode of show, which debutted on Friday on the Snapchat app, features the actor and musician hanging out in his garage while he is practising social distancing. The show will also feature guest appearances going forward, most notably from Tyra Banks, who is also practising social distancing at her home. “Will From Home”, produced by Westbrook Media, will drop new episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

