Left Menu
Development News Edition

Netflix donates Rs 7.5 crore to help daily wage workers in India

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-04-2020 11:48 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 11:12 IST
Netflix donates Rs 7.5 crore to help daily wage workers in India
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Streaming platform Netflix on Saturday announced that it will contribute Rs 7.5 crore to Producers Guild of India (PGI) Relief Fund to help daily wage earners in the entertainment industry in the country. This fund, which was set up last month by PGI, will provide emergency short term relief to thousands of daily wage earners in the Indian creative community, who have been directly impacted by the closure of film, TV and web productions in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic

"We're grateful to be working with the Producers Guild of India to support the hardest-hit workers in TV and film production - from electricians to carpenters, hair and makeup artists to spot boys. Crews in India have always been vital to Netflix's success and now we want to do our part and help those who most need support in these unprecedented times," Netflix spokesperson said in a statement. Siddharth Roy Kapur, President, Producers Guild of India said, he values Netflix's contribution to the fund. "I am proud of and thankful to the entire fraternity for contributing to the fund we have created to support our colleagues at this difficult time. We value Netflix's generous commitment to this fund and its resolve to help those who need our help the most." In addition to this, in India, Netflix has also committed up to four weeks of pay to help all core below-the-line crew and cast who were scheduled to work on the streamer's productions in India, which were forced to be suspended due to coronavirus pandemic

Last month, Netflix announced a USD 100 million fund to help the creative community across the world. While most of the fund is pledged towards supporting the hardest-hit workers on Netflix productions around the world, USD 15 million of the fund will go to third parties and non-profits providing emergency relief to out-of-work crew and cast in the countries where Netflix has a large production base. The platform's Rs 7.5 crore contribution to PGI fund is part of this USD 15 million funds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

Netflix’s plan on Mindhunter Season 3 revealed, What latest updates we have so far

AIIMS doctor volunteers for service in COVID-19 ward

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

9 of 14 coronavirus patients cured in Ladakh

Nine of the 14 patients who had tested positive for coronavirus in Ladakh have been cured over the past 12 days, a senior government official said on SaturdayCommissioner Secretary Health, Rigzin Samphel, in a tweet said, 2 two more positiv...

D’Souza assumes charge as MD & CEO of Tata Consumer Products

New Delhi, Apr 4 PTI&#160;FCMG firm Tata Consumer Products on Saturday said Sunil DSouza has assumed charge as managing director and chief executive officer of the company. Tata Consumer Products was formed in February 2020 following the me...

Vietnam protests Beijing's sinking of South China Sea boat

Vietnam has lodged an official protest with China following the sinking of a Vietnamese fishing boat it said had been rammed by a Chinese maritime surveillance vessel near islands in the disputed South China Sea.The Vietnamese fishing vesse...

WHO, IMF say saving lives 'prerequisite' to save jobs

The WHO and IMF chiefs insisted Friday that saving lives was a prerequisite to saving livelihoods in the coronavirus pandemic -- a crisis they called one of humanitys darkest hours. World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020