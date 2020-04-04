Left Menu
Development News Edition

Staying indoors doesn't breaks Preity Zinta's spirit to workout!

Sharing an "improvised workout" routine, actor Preity Zinta has no excuses but the determination to follow the workout regimes with full power at home during lockdown period.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2020 15:06 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 15:06 IST
Staying indoors doesn't breaks Preity Zinta's spirit to workout!
A still from the video shared by actor Preity Zinta (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Sharing an "improvised workout" routine, actor Preity Zinta has no excuses but the determination to follow the workout regimes with full power at home during lockdown period. The 45-year-old actor on Saturday took to Twitter to share a video of where she, clad in a gym outfit, is seen doing her 'biceps curls' with the help of her pet, Bruno.

The actor is pulling a cloth, that her dog has around his mouth, up and forth, while her four-legged companion is adamant not to leave it by any measure. "Nothing like an improvised workout. Bruno gets to play tug-o-war (it's great for building confidence and jaw strength in puppies)and I get to do biceps curls," she tweeted.

The 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' star also added that even though the pandemic has "kept us indoors but it will NOT break our spirit." Like many other Bollywood stars, Preity Zinta is making the best use of her social media platforms in raising awareness about the coronavirus.

As misinformation that animals spread coronavirus is causing many pet owners to abandon their pets, the actor also urged people not to abandon their pets. "Abandoning your pets is the most inhuman thing one can do right now, especially when it is confirmed that they are not carriers of the virus. Have a heart folks, stay safe, love your pets and pls follow social distancing," she wrote on her Instagram post.

India's tally of coronavirus positive cases rose to 2,902, said the ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. Out of 2,902 cases, 2,650 are active cases and 184 have been cured or discharged or have migrated.The total number of deaths reported due to the disease rose to 68 on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

Netflix’s plan on Mindhunter Season 3 revealed, What latest updates we have so far

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

Science News Roundup: Chilean telescopes that explore galaxies brought down; Astronomers spot 'missing link' black hole and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

HarperCollins, Algebra launch online conversations with authors

Amid the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, HarperCollins in collaboration with an arts and ideas club will host live conversations every week with speakers from the publishing houses long list of authors across fields. Named Reset, ...

China holds nationwide memorial for victims, martyrs of coronavirus pandemic

China came to a standstill on Saturday as the nation observed a three-minute silence to mourn the martyrs, including the whistleblower Dr. Li Wenliang, who sacrificed their lives in the arduous fight against the coronavirus outbreak and ove...

BMC launches dedicated COVID-19 clinics in Mumbai

In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus in Mumbai, the local civic body has started ten COVID-19 clinics in the containment zones and densely- populated areas which are at the risk of rapid transmission, an official said on Saturday. ...

Hungary to create $2 bln anti-coronavirus fund partly from taxing banks

Hungarys government has created a 2 billion special fund to aid the fight against the new coronavirus and it will include contributions from banks and foreign retailers, a top official said on Saturday. Prime Minister Viktor Orbans Chief of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020