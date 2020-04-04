Staying indoors doesn't breaks Preity Zinta's spirit to workout!

Sharing an "improvised workout" routine, actor Preity Zinta has no excuses but the determination to follow the workout regimes with full power at home during lockdown period. The 45-year-old actor on Saturday took to Twitter to share a video of where she, clad in a gym outfit, is seen doing her 'biceps curls' with the help of her pet, Bruno.

The actor is pulling a cloth, that her dog has around his mouth, up and forth, while her four-legged companion is adamant not to leave it by any measure. "Nothing like an improvised workout. Bruno gets to play tug-o-war (it's great for building confidence and jaw strength in puppies)and I get to do biceps curls," she tweeted.

The 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' star also added that even though the pandemic has "kept us indoors but it will NOT break our spirit." Like many other Bollywood stars, Preity Zinta is making the best use of her social media platforms in raising awareness about the coronavirus.

As misinformation that animals spread coronavirus is causing many pet owners to abandon their pets, the actor also urged people not to abandon their pets. "Abandoning your pets is the most inhuman thing one can do right now, especially when it is confirmed that they are not carriers of the virus. Have a heart folks, stay safe, love your pets and pls follow social distancing," she wrote on her Instagram post.

India's tally of coronavirus positive cases rose to 2,902, said the ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. Out of 2,902 cases, 2,650 are active cases and 184 have been cured or discharged or have migrated.The total number of deaths reported due to the disease rose to 68 on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.