Shah Rukh Khan offers his office for BMC quarantine facility

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-04-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 15:07 IST
Days after Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan announced several initiatives to help the central and state government in their fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the superstar has now opened his office for treating Covid-19 patients. The local municipal body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), took to social media on Saturday to thank Shah Rukh and Gauri for the help.

“We thank @iamsrk & @gaurikhan for offering their 4-storey personal office space to help expand our Quarantine capacity equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women & elderly. Indeed a thoughtful & timely gesture,” BMC’s official Twitter handle post read. The 54-year-old superstar on Thursday announced various initiatives to help the country during the crisis. The actor has taken the help of his companies -- Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, Meer Foundation and Red Chillies VFX -- to provide support to the central and state governments. SRK along with Gauri and business partners -- Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta -- will be contributing to the PM-CARES Fund through IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and will also make a donation to the Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund through his film banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

Apart from this, the actor’s NGO Meer Foundation will work with the Maharashtra and West Bengal governments for the supply of 50,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for the healthcare professionals and has also tied up with Ek Saath - The Earth to provide daily food requirements to over 5500 families for at least a month in Mumbai. The NGO, in association with Roti Foundation, will provide 3 lakh meal kits to 10,000 to underprivileged people and daily wage labourers for at least a month in Mumbai and will support 100 acid attack victims in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Uttarakhand.

