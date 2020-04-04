'Lean On Me' singer Bill Withers dies from heart complications

Singer-songwriter Bill Withers, who had an array of soulful songs under his belt in the 1970s has died from heart complications. He was 81. The 'Ain't No Sunshine' singer died on Monday in Los Angeles, according to his family, reported CNN.

"We are devastated by the loss of our beloved, devoted husband and father. A solitary man with a heart-driven to connect to the world at large, with his poetry and music, he spoke honestly to people and connected them to each other," his family said in a statement obtained by CNN. The three-time Grammy Award winner's timeless classic 'Lean On Me' has been a source inspiration in the recent times of coronavirus crises, with many artists posting their own renditions of the song to bring some relief amid the trying time.

The musician was awarded Grammys as a songwriter for 'Ain't No Sunshine' in 1971 and for 'Just The Two Of Us' in 1981. In 1987, Bill received his ninth Grammy nomination and third Grammy as a songwriter for the re-recording of the 1972 hit 'Lean On Me' by Club Nouveau. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.