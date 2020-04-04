Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Lean On Me' singer Bill Withers dies from heart complications

Singer-songwriter Bill Withers, who had an array of soulful songs under his belt in the 1970s has died from heart complications. He was 81.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-04-2020 15:43 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 15:43 IST
'Lean On Me' singer Bill Withers dies from heart complications
Singer-songwriter Bill Withers. Image Credit: ANI

Singer-songwriter Bill Withers, who had an array of soulful songs under his belt in the 1970s has died from heart complications. He was 81. The 'Ain't No Sunshine' singer died on Monday in Los Angeles, according to his family, reported CNN.

"We are devastated by the loss of our beloved, devoted husband and father. A solitary man with a heart-driven to connect to the world at large, with his poetry and music, he spoke honestly to people and connected them to each other," his family said in a statement obtained by CNN. The three-time Grammy Award winner's timeless classic 'Lean On Me' has been a source inspiration in the recent times of coronavirus crises, with many artists posting their own renditions of the song to bring some relief amid the trying time.

The musician was awarded Grammys as a songwriter for 'Ain't No Sunshine' in 1971 and for 'Just The Two Of Us' in 1981. In 1987, Bill received his ninth Grammy nomination and third Grammy as a songwriter for the re-recording of the 1972 hit 'Lean On Me' by Club Nouveau. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

Netflix’s plan on Mindhunter Season 3 revealed, What latest updates we have so far

Science News Roundup: Chilean telescopes that explore galaxies brought down; Astronomers spot 'missing link' black hole and more

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Italy's doctors look for help from sleek new robots

The shiny new robots gently check the pulses of highly infectious patients on life support in the Italian epicentre of COVID-19. The doctors and nurses love them because they also help save their own lives.Italians have seen the world aroun...

K'taka CM requests employers not to cut salaries of servants, drivers

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has appealed to employers not to cut salaries of their maids, servants and drivers who are unable to attend work due to lockdown that has been enforced to check the spread of COVID-19. He said compas...

11 people arrested in connection with firing in Gonda

The Uttar Pradesh police have arrested 11 people in connection with the firing incident here in which two people were killed and four were injured.The firing took place on Friday. More details are currently awaited.The incident took place a...

Kung Fu Panda 4 cast revealed, Po vs Kai’s fight, Everything you need to know

Kung Fu Panda 3 was premiered on April 1, 2016. It has been over four years fans have been ardently waiting for Kung Fu Panda 4. The previous movies had been quite successful in the box office and built a huge fan base globally. Thats the r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020