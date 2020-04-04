Karan's munchkins Yash, Roohi find portrait resembling SRK in KJO's closet

Filmmaker Karan Johar is spending his quarantine time with his kids and mother and he has been sharing short clips of his special family time. The filmmaker on Saturday shared another funny video where his kids barged into his walk-in closet and spot a portrait resembling almost to Shah Rukh Khan. The 47-year-old filmmaker took to Instagram and posted an adorable clip of his little munchkins Roohi and Yash, who are seen barging into his closet after informing their daddy that they have spotted Shah Rukh Khan inside the closet.

KJO is seen following the 3-year-old into his walk-in closet where Yash points at a portrait beside the wall. His son Yash is seen telling his Dadda that the portrait features Shah Rukh Khan. After seeing the portrait, the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' director says it's not the actor on the portrait, his daughter says it's actually of their daddy.

Karan then says, "Shah Rukh Khan and dadda are one in heart and spirit but this is not Shah Rukh Khan." The portrait resembles English singer Mick Jagger.

Karan captioned the post as, "Apparently we had a superstar spotting in my closet! Do watch! I also got a firing!" The post garnered likes and comments by celebrity followers including Arjun Kapoor who spotted a guitar in KJO's closet. His comment read, "The nation wants to know why u have guitar... that's all..."

Others including Manish Malhotra, Maheep Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor also showered comments on the enchanting clip. Earlier Karan shared a video clip featuring his son Yash who says that Amitabh Bachchan can cure coronavirus. Another video featured the Karan, his mom Hiroo Johar and little munchkins Yash and Roohi having 'high tea.' (ANI)

