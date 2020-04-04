COVID-19: Yash Chopra Foundation to provide financial aid to 3,000 daily wage workers

The Yash Chopra Foundation has pledged to monetarily support to 3,000 daily wage workers from the film industry who have been affected by the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, . In a letter dated April 3, to Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), the foundation said they will donate Rs 5000 each to 3,000 beneficiaries from different unions associated with FWICE

The group will consist of 250 randomly selected members of Mahila Kalakar Sangh, 250 randomly members of Junior Artists Association, and 2,500 randomly members of Film Studios Setting and Allied Mazdoor Union

"Hope you're keeping safe amidst the COVID-19 pandemic that has affected the entire world and has brought businesses to a standstill affecting millions of lives worldwide. "This too shall pass, and we will overcome this. During this crisis, the Yash Chopra Foundation is happy to provide relief to 3000 daily wage earners from the film industry. The Foundation will be making a direct transfer of Rs 5000 per person to their individual bank accounts" the letter read. The letter further said Yash Raj Films values the contribution of these daily wage earners, who have been the backbone of the film industry over the past few decades and is committed to their well-being.

