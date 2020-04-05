Left Menu
COVID-19 claims life of actor and author Patricia Bosworth

Veteran actor and author Patricia Bosworth passed away at an age of 86 on Thursday due to pneumonia caused by COVID-19, reported E! Online.

05-04-2020
Patricia Bosworth. Image Credit: ANI

Veteran actor and author Patricia Bosworth passed away at an age of 86 on Thursday due to pneumonia caused by COVID-19, reported E! Online. The senior actor's demise was confirmed by her step-daughter Fia Hatsav on Facebook.

"This terrible virus has taken my Vibrant, talented, and loving Step-Mother, Patricia Bosworth. You may read about her in all the news articles... But to us she was Patti, and Grandma Patti," read a post by Hatsav. "She was a humble, caring and compassionate person. She adopted us and we in return adopted her. She was part of our family, in every way. She loved my children and treasured being their grandma, it meant everything to her," the post further read.

Some of the major acting works of the 86-year-old star include 'The Patty Duke Show' and 'Kraft Theatre.' Some of her known works as an author include her biographies of Hollywood celebrities including Marlon Brando, Montgomery Clift, and others. (ANI)

