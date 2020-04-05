'Lights Out With David Spade' not returning to Comedy Central

Comedy Central is not bringing the late night show "Lights Out With David Spade" back to the network. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show, featuring the "Grown Ups" star discuss pop culture news with a panel of guests, suspended production from March 12, alongside several other shows in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Though Spade has been putting out short pieces for the network's social media and online portals, the show, unlike other late-night counterparts, has not resumed production.

"Lights Out With David Spade" will, however, will be shopped by the ViacomCBS cable network to other networks. Spade will continue producing his digital shows for the next few weeks and work with Comedy Central Productions toward finding a new home for the show.

The show did not have a steady start on Comedy Central since its debut in July 2019..

