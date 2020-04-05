Priyanka Chopra thanks PM Modi after he lauds her contribution to combat COVID-19
Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for lauding her for contributions to the PM CARES Fund.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2020 12:10 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 12:10 IST
Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for lauding her for contributions to the PM CARES Fund. Priyanka replied to Prime Minister's tweet in which he had lauded her for her contribution and tweeted, "Thank you shri @narendramodi. We are strongest together."
She also took the moment to thank everyone who has contributed as her tweet further read, "Thank you to everyone who also contributed and helped impact this important cause." This comes two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded her and tweeted, "Be it individuals or institutions, diligent professionals or eminent personalities, everyone is coming together for the healthier future of India. Thank you @icsi_cs @priyankachopra @anilkumble1074 for contributing to PM-CARES."
Jonas along with her singer husband Nick Jonas donated to several organisations including PM CARES Fund, Goonj, Feeding America and others to combat COVID-19 which has affected over 10 lakh people globally. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Priyanka Chopra
- Narendra Modi
- Nick Jonas
- India
- COVID
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi lauds singers for coronavirus-themed songs
Priyanka Chopra shows gratitude towards coronavirus warriors
Many people still not taking lockdown seriously. Please save yourself, save your family and follow instructions: PM Narendra Modi.
Priyanka Chopra uncovers coronavirus myths with WHO experts
Cornavirus has made many powerful countries helpless; challenges are increasing despite all efforts: Narendra Modi.