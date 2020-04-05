Spike Lee, Pedro Almodovar to curate Academy Museum exhibitions

Directors Spike Lee and Pedro Almodovar, “Joker” composer Hildur Gudnadottir and sound designer Ben Burtt will be collaborating for the inaugural Academy Museum exhibitions. The museum will open to the public on December 14, eight years after the project was first announced.

“We will open the Academy Museum with exhibitions and programs that will illuminate the complex and fascinating world of cinema -- its art, technology, artists, history, and social impact -- through a variety of diverse and engaging voices. “We will tell complete stories of moviemaking — celebratory, educational, and sometimes critical and uncomfortable. Global in outlook and grounded in the unparalleled collections and expertise of the Academy, these first exhibitions will establish this museum as incomparable in the world of cinema,” Academy Museum director Bill Kramer said in a statement.

The four collaborators will contribute to the 'Stories of Cinema' galleries located on the second and third floors of the Saban Building, Beverly Hills. The galleries will detail all aspects of the art and science of moviemaking..

