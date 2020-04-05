Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spike Lee, Pedro Almodovar and other filmmakers to curate exhibits for Academy Museum

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced that Spike Lee, Pedro Almodovar and other filmmakers will collaborate on exhibitions for the upcoming Academy Museum.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-04-2020 12:31 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 12:31 IST
Spike Lee, Pedro Almodovar and other filmmakers to curate exhibits for Academy Museum
Filmmaker Spike Lee . Image Credit: ANI

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced that Spike Lee, Pedro Almodovar and other filmmakers will collaborate on exhibitions for the upcoming Academy Museum. After a long period of eight years, since the project was first announced, the Academy Museum will now be open to the public on December 14, reported Variety.

The composer of 'Joker' -- Hildur Gudnadottir -- the first woman ever to win the Best Original Score Academy Award, will also collaborate on new exhibits for the museum. Meanwhile, Ben Burtt, veteran sound designer on the 'Star Wars' and 'Indiana Jones' franchises, have also be lined to help curate exhibits.

Bill Kramer, director of the Academy Museum, announced the details of the new collaborations on Saturday. "We will open the Academy Museum with exhibitions and programs that will illuminate the complex and fascinating world of cinema -- its art, technology, artists, history, and social impact -- through a variety of diverse and engaging voices," Variety magazine quoted Bill Kramer as saying.

"We will tell complete stories of moviemaking -- celebratory, educational, and sometimes critical and uncomfortable. Global in outlook and grounded in the unparalleled collections and expertise of the Academy, these first exhibitions will establish this museum as incomparable in the world of cinema," he said. Kramer also acknowledged that the announcement was made at a time when most museums, movie theatres, and other institutions are currently shut due to the coronavirus crises.

"We are keenly aware that we're working towards the opening of the Academy Museum during a time of great challenge. Over the past century, motion pictures have reflected and impacted major historical issues and events. The stories we tell in the Academy Museum are part of those bigger stories, and we are committed to highlighting the social impact of motion pictures. We look forward to brighter days for everyone, everywhere," he added. The six-level museum will be located at Wilshire Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue. Exhibits will tell the stories of the film industry from around the world and also present the arts and sciences that go into moviemaking.

Many of the planned galleries will be focused on films like 'Citizen Kane', 'The Wizard of Oz', 'The Matrix' and films by Hayao Miyazaki's Studio Ghibli. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

Reuters World News Summary

Fact check: Does Disaster Management Act prohibit citizens from sharing coronavirus updates?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Videos

Latest News

Pan Mac India launches 'Reading Space' to bring authors, readers together

In a bid to bring its authors and readers together during this coronavirus lockdown, Pan Macmillan India has launched Reading Space to share fascinating stories behind the writing of books. This brand-new initiative is our idea to give you ...

We don't need no social distance: US police bust Pink Floyd 'corona party'

Partygoers at a Pink Floyd tribute night have been scolded for shouting abuse at New Jersey police after defying social distancing rules brought in to contain the coronavirus pandemic. Around 30 people gathered to watch an acoustic renditio...

ICAR assessing impact of COVID-19 lockdown on agriculture, allied sectors

Government agri-research body ICAR is assessing the impact of COVID-19 lockdown on agriculture and allied sectors and taking measures to minimise its effect on the countrys food security, a senior ICAR official said. The Indian Council of A...

Penguin Random House offers quarantine reading list

Penguin Random House India has offered a quarantine reading list of books for the coronavirus lockdown period. Among the recommendations for adult fiction are The Death of Jesus by JM Coetzee, The Boy from the Woods by Harlan Coben, Soar A ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020