Mark Ruffalo sends birthday wishes with 'Avengers' twist to Robert Downey Jr

Actor Mark Ruffalo extended birthday wises and 'virtual hugs' to his 'Avengers' co-star and good friend Robert Downey Jr. who celebrated his birthday on Saturday. 'The Incredible Hulk' actor shared his birthday wishes for the 55-year-old turned actor on Saturday on Instagram.

Sharing a lovely happy picture of Mark hugging the birthday boy, the actor wrote: "Sending you all the virtual hugs for your birthday, @RobertDowneyJr." Referring to the famous dialogue from their film 'Avengers: Endgame', Mark further wrote: " I love you to life, 3000."

The 52-year-old star finished by saying: "It's an honor knowing such a generous and complex man." Later in the day, Robert took it to the comment section of the birthday post and replied with a heart emoticon. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

