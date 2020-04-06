Paramount postpones Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick to December

Top Gun: Maverick is one of the highly anticipated action movie fans have been waiting for long. It is the sequel to Top Gun, the movie still remembered for creating massive hit in in 1986.

The first trailer of Top Gun: Maverick was shown at the 2019 San Diego Comic Con on July 18, 2019. The first trailer received high praise from fans, with many lauding Tom Cruise's return to the series and some comparing it to Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The second trailer was released on December 16, 2019. It was also well received, with many fans praising the aerial cinematography in particular.

The imminent movie titled Top Gun: Maverick will star Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, Val Kilmer, Monica Barbaro, Charles Parnell, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez to name a few.

Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer will be seen reprising their roles from the first film. They will play the roles of Maverick and Iceman respectively. The development of this movie commenced in 2010 when Paramount Pictures made offers to Jerry Bruckheimer and Tony Scott to make a sequel to Top Gun.

Top Gun: Maverick was slated to be released on June 26, 2020. But due to global coronavirus pandemic, Paramount Pictures recently announced that the sequel to Top Gun will hit the big screens on December 23, 2020. Paramount Pictures also postponed the release date of A Quiet Place Part II, which was supposed to be released on March 8. A Quiet Place Part II will be released on September 4, 2020.

