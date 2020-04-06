Left Menu
Development News Edition

Paramount postpones Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick to December

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-04-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 15:25 IST
Paramount postpones Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick to December
Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer will be seen reprising their roles in Top Gun: Maverick from the first film. Image Credit: Facebook

Top Gun: Maverick is one of the highly anticipated action movie fans have been waiting for long. It is the sequel to Top Gun, the movie still remembered for creating massive hit in in 1986.

The first trailer of Top Gun: Maverick was shown at the 2019 San Diego Comic Con on July 18, 2019. The first trailer received high praise from fans, with many lauding Tom Cruise's return to the series and some comparing it to Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The second trailer was released on December 16, 2019. It was also well received, with many fans praising the aerial cinematography in particular.

The imminent movie titled Top Gun: Maverick will star Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, Val Kilmer, Monica Barbaro, Charles Parnell, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez to name a few.

Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer will be seen reprising their roles from the first film. They will play the roles of Maverick and Iceman respectively. The development of this movie commenced in 2010 when Paramount Pictures made offers to Jerry Bruckheimer and Tony Scott to make a sequel to Top Gun.

Top Gun: Maverick was slated to be released on June 26, 2020. But due to global coronavirus pandemic, Paramount Pictures recently announced that the sequel to Top Gun will hit the big screens on December 23, 2020. Paramount Pictures also postponed the release date of A Quiet Place Part II, which was supposed to be released on March 8. A Quiet Place Part II will be released on September 4, 2020.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

Also Read: Godzilla vs. Kong spoilers: Godzilla is 400ft, Kong's strong axe wounds his opponent

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Iran will never ask U.S. for coronavirus help -official

Iran will never ask the United States to help Tehran in its fight against the new coronavirus, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Monday, adding that Washington should lift its illegal sanctions on the Islamic Republic.Iran ha...

JPMorgan announces coronavirus relief package for customers

JPMorgan Chase Co Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said on Monday the bank would extend benefits to customers who have been hurt by the ongoing coronavirus crisis by introducing measures such as waivers for late fees and a 90-day grace ...

Police arrest 150 protesting doctors, paramedics in Balochistan

Police here on Monday arrested doctors and medical staff, who were protesting over the lack of personal protective equipment PPE kits for safety during the treatment of coronavirus patients. President of the Young Doctors Association Yasir ...

Britain's BT commits to no job losses over coronavirus

The head of Britains biggest telecoms firm BT said he would donate his salary to health workers for at least six months and award a pay rise to his frontline staff who are maintaining broadband networks during the coronavirus shutdown.Phili...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020