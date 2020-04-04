Left Menu
Godzilla vs. Kong spoilers: Godzilla is 400ft, Kong’s strong axe wounds his opponent

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 04-04-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 21:59 IST
Godzilla vs. Kong is a sequel to Godzilla: King of the Monsters (released in 2019) and Kong: Skull Island (released in 2017). Image Credit: Facebook

Godzilla vs. Kong is one of the most anticipated movies of 2020 fans have been waiting for long. Several rumours have been leaked online linked to the imminent Godzilla vs. Kong movie but we are not encouraging those here.

The official synopsis of Godzilla vs. Kong states – Fearsome monsters Godzilla and King Kong square off in an epic battle for the ages, while humanity looks to wipe out both of the creatures and take back the planet once and for all.

Here are the possible spoilers for Godzilla vs. Kong. Godzilla is close to 400 feet in height and heavier than Kong, while the latter is closer to 300 feet in height. Kong's home is at the center of the world with sufficient radiation. He (Kong) has a stone axe that he uses as a weapon. Godzilla will have cool new powers in the flick, but no details are presently known. Kong has no 'superpowers' but has brute force and speed.

Some other spoilers for the Godzilla vs. Kong movie indicate Godzilla looks like a beast and is very violent. Kong has more fur, might even have a beard. Kong is brown in colour with a stronger body and a smaller head. Kong is now older and quite powerful and even wounds Godzilla with his stone axe. These possibilities have been revealed by Dread Central.

Godzilla vs. Kong is a sequel to Godzilla: King of the Monsters (released in 2019) and Kong: Skull Island (released in 2017). The film is also the 36th film in the Godzilla franchise, the 12th film in the King Kong franchise, and the fourth Godzilla film to be completely produced by a Hollywood studio.

The 2019-movie Godzilla: King of the Monsters was given PG-13 rating for 'sequences of monster action, violence, and destruction and for some language' but this time Adam Wingard does not expect his upcoming movie will be any different. The actors in the imminent movie include Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Zhang Ziyi, Jessica Henwick, Demián Bichir, Shun Oguri, Eiza González to name a few.

Godzilla vs. Kong is scheduled to be premiered on November 20, 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

