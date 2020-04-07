Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ezra Miller allegedly chokes a woman in video from Iceland bar

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-04-2020 11:33 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 11:33 IST
Ezra Miller allegedly chokes a woman in video from Iceland bar

Actor Ezra Miller has landed in a controversy after a video went viral on social media, allegedly showing him choking a female fan in an Iceland bar. The eight-second-long video, which has angered many fans of the actor, shows Miller saying to the woman, “Oh, you wanna fight? That’s what you wanna do?” The woman seemed to be jokingly preparing for a fight but is taken aback as Miller, 27, reaches for her neck and pushes her against a truck.

The actor then slams her on the ground as the person recording the video, says, “Whoa, bro. Bro.” According to Variety, the incident happened on April 1 at a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland. Sources from the bar, Prikio Kaffihus, confirmed that Miller got involved in “a serious altercation" and was later escorted out.

Another source at the bar said the altercation took place after Miller was confronted by a group of eager fans, who were “quite pushy.” Things then escalated, with Miller losing his temper at one woman in particular. Miller is best known for starring in movies such as “Justice League” and “Fantastic Beasts” series.

The actor is yet to comment on the video..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

Mexico registers 2,143 coronavirus cases, 94 deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Assam MLA held for remarks calling COVID 19 hospitals worse than detention centres

An opposition MLA in Assam was arrested on Tuesday for making objectionable remarks about the condition of quarantine facilities and hospitals treating COVID 19 patients, calling them worse than detention centres, police said. Aminul Islam,...

12 new coronavirus cases in Bhopal; MP tally rises to 268

Twelve more coronavirus cases have been found in Bhopal, taking the number of such cases in Madhya Pradesh to 268, a health official said on Tuesday. Among the new patients, seven are police personnel and their family members, and five are ...

Researchers find unexpected way by which brown fat cells can burn energy

An unexpected biological pathway has now been identified by researchers by which brown fat cells can translate energy into heat. It is known that when our body is exposed to cold or exercise, small clusters of brown fat cells in our bodies ...

North Western Railway to run special parcel train service from April 7 to 14

Amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, the North Western Railway has decided to run a special parcel train service from April 7 to 14 to transport goods and essentialsThe Jaipur-Bikaner-Jodhpur-Ajmer-Jaipur p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020