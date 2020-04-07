Dwayne Johnson wanted to be a country singer

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has revealed that he once dreamed of becoming a country singer. The 47-year-old professional wrestler-turned-actor said as a teenager living in Nashville, Tennessee, he used to spend a lot of time on Music Row, which is at the heart of the city's country music industry "I did have a dream of becoming a country singer. I used to spend a lot of time down on Music Row. I wanted to be a traditional country music singer. "Had a decent voice that could carry a tune but I ended up buying a car from a crackhead ... that's a long story ... but it is the best thing that never happened to me," Johnson said during an Instagram Live over the weekend.

The "Jumanji: The Next Level" star also wanted to play for National Football League (NFL) through the University of Miami but went undrafted after entering the 1995 draft. "It's just like me never making it to the NFL. It was the best thing that never happened," he added.

Johnson secured a wrestling contract a year later in 1996 and the rest is history.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.