Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dwayne Johnson wanted to be a country singer

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-04-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 13:42 IST
Dwayne Johnson wanted to be a country singer
Dwayne Johnson (File photo) Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has revealed that he once dreamed of becoming a country singer. The 47-year-old professional wrestler-turned-actor said as a teenager living in Nashville, Tennessee, he used to spend a lot of time on Music Row, which is at the heart of the city's country music industry "I did have a dream of becoming a country singer. I used to spend a lot of time down on Music Row. I wanted to be a traditional country music singer. "Had a decent voice that could carry a tune but I ended up buying a car from a crackhead ... that's a long story ... but it is the best thing that never happened to me," Johnson said during an Instagram Live over the weekend.

The "Jumanji: The Next Level" star also wanted to play for National Football League (NFL) through the University of Miami but went undrafted after entering the 1995 draft. "It's just like me never making it to the NFL. It was the best thing that never happened," he added.

Johnson secured a wrestling contract a year later in 1996 and the rest is history.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: 42 arrested in UP for attacking police team for enforcing lockdown

An FIR was registered against 150 people for allegedly attacking a police team trying to enforce lockdown in Izatnagar area here, police said on Tuesday. Forty-two people were arrested in this connection, out of which three women were rel...

Bhilwara model of containment of coronavirus to be replicated in other parts of Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot.

Bhilwara model of containment of coronavirus to be replicated in other parts of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot....

Shortage of PPEs prompts Kolkata hospital to set up tailoring unit on its premises

A private hospital in the city has set up a tailoring unit on its premises to stitch personal protective equipment PPEs for its doctors, nurses and support staff, amid a shortage in supply of masks, gloves and full body suits. The four-memb...

FOREX-Dollar falls, riskier currencies rally on virus lockdown hopes

The dollar lost ground on Tuesday as riskier currencies rebounded on tentative hopes that lockdowns may be slowing the spread of the coronavirus in some countries. Bets that the worlds biggest crude producers may cut supply to support oil p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020