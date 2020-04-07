Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kylie and Kris Jenner mimic Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s fight on 'KUWTK'

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 07-04-2020 14:43 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 14:43 IST
Kylie and Kris Jenner mimic Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s fight on 'KUWTK'
File photo Image Credit: Instagram (kyliejenner)

Kylie Jenner in her recent Tik-Tok video has taken the 'ABCDEFG' challenge which she could not resist using one of the audio clips that have gone viral on the social media app, which was taken straight from her family's show, 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'.

Kylie and Kris Jenner, the mom-daughter duo showed off their acting skills to recreate Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's memorable argument on 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' show.

View this post on Instagram

this is so iconic 😂

A post shared by @ twilightkylie on

In the clip, Kylie played her sassy older sister, while Kris tackled the role of Kourtney's ex, Scott. "So, are we cool? Like, are we in agreement?" Kris replied to Scott's words, to which Kylie (as Kourtney) lip-syncs, 'ABCDEFG I have to go.' For added dramatic effect, Kylie slid on a pair of pearl-studded sunglasses.

"What the heck does ABCDEFG mean?" Kris (Scott) asks, to which Kylie (Kourtney) says, "It's just a phrase I like to use… It means the conversation is over."

"I won't be live-tweeting #KUWTK tonight, as I'm spending time with my kids while they are on spring break. I realize that a lot of the conversation right now surrounds my work ethic, and I feel like I need to just make one thing clear: raising children is a job as well," Kourtney wrote in a series of tweets.

Last month, Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne lip-synced to the same clip, though they also included a side-by-side video to match their facial expressions.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Copper futures climb on fresh bets

Copper prices on Tuesday traded up 2.29 per cent at Rs 388.80 per kg in futures market on the back of pick-up in spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for delivery in April traded higher by Rs 8.70, or 2.29 per cent...

MRPL reduces production of diesel, petrol

With the number of vehicles on roads falling sharply in the lockdown period due to the coronavirus spread, the public sector Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited MRPL has cut down production of petrol and diesel by half. The demand...

COVID-19: 42 arrested in UP for attacking police team for enforcing lockdown

An FIR was registered against 150 people for allegedly attacking a police team trying to enforce lockdown in Izatnagar area here, police said on Tuesday. Forty-two people were arrested in this connection, out of which three women were rel...

Bhilwara model of containment of coronavirus to be replicated in other parts of Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot.

Bhilwara model of containment of coronavirus to be replicated in other parts of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020