Kylie and Kris Jenner mimic Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s fight on 'KUWTK'

Kylie Jenner in her recent Tik-Tok video has taken the 'ABCDEFG' challenge which she could not resist using one of the audio clips that have gone viral on the social media app, which was taken straight from her family's show, 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'.

Kylie and Kris Jenner, the mom-daughter duo showed off their acting skills to recreate Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's memorable argument on 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' show.

View this post on Instagram this is so iconic 😂 A post shared by @ twilightkylie on Apr 6, 2020 at 8:35pm PDT

In the clip, Kylie played her sassy older sister, while Kris tackled the role of Kourtney's ex, Scott. "So, are we cool? Like, are we in agreement?" Kris replied to Scott's words, to which Kylie (as Kourtney) lip-syncs, 'ABCDEFG I have to go.' For added dramatic effect, Kylie slid on a pair of pearl-studded sunglasses.

"What the heck does ABCDEFG mean?" Kris (Scott) asks, to which Kylie (Kourtney) says, "It's just a phrase I like to use… It means the conversation is over."

"I won't be live-tweeting #KUWTK tonight, as I'm spending time with my kids while they are on spring break. I realize that a lot of the conversation right now surrounds my work ethic, and I feel like I need to just make one thing clear: raising children is a job as well," Kourtney wrote in a series of tweets.

Last month, Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne lip-synced to the same clip, though they also included a side-by-side video to match their facial expressions.

