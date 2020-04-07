Starz gives go-ahead to 'Black Mafia Family' series from 50 Cent

Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson’s new drama show “Black Mafia Family” has received a series order from Starz network. Jackson, who created the critically-acclaimed show “Power” for the network, will serve as executive producer for the new series, reported Variety.

“Black Mafia Family” is part of rapper-turned-actor’s mega overall deal at Starz with G-Unit Film and Television banner. Randy Huggins, who is also aboard as executive producer, will write the script.

It will follow the true story of two brothers who rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980’s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in this country. "Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory’s charismatic leadership, combined with Terry “Southwest T” Flenory’s business acumen allows and the duo to take their vision beyond the drug trade and into the world of Hip Hop," read the official synopsis. Starz and Lionsgate Television will produce in collaboration with G-Unit. Terri Kopp and Anthony Wilson also serve as executive producers on the series.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

