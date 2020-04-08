Left Menu
Development News Edition

Paul Walker's daughter shares adorable throwback video of her late father

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow on Wednesday shared an adorable never-before-seen video of her late father, where a younger version of her is seen surprising the actor on his birthday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 12:29 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 12:29 IST
Paul Walker's daughter shares adorable throwback video of her late father
A still from the video shared by Meadow featuring late actor Paul Walker (Image courtesy: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow on Wednesday shared an adorable never-before-seen video of her late father, where a younger version of her is seen surprising the actor on his birthday. The 21-year-old shared the footage on Instagram and wrote: "I never thought I'd share this. But it felt right. Be good. I love you. Stay safe."

The short clip began with a shout of "Hi!" from Meadow at her dad. Paul leaving all surprised falls back into the bed in laughter, clutching his heart and saying: "what? You just scared the hell out of me" Meanwhile, Meadow shouts "Happy birthday!" and Paul draws his daughter for a big hug.

Meadow occasionally takes up to her social media account to post pictures and videos with the 'Fast and the Furious' actor. More than six years after Paul was killed in a car accident, the actor's legacy continues to live, thanks to the Paul Walker Foundation and Reach Out WorldWide. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

UK PM Johnson stable after second night in intensive care battling COVID-19

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spent a second night in intensive care and was in a stable condition on Wednesday after receiving oxygen support for COVID-19 complications while his foreign minister directs the battle against the outbr...

Golf-India's Lahiri using coronavirus shutdown to reset his game

Indias Anirban Lahiri has struggled with his game over the past 18 months on the PGA Tour and the 32-year-old says golfs shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic has given him the opportunity to reset. Lahiri finished 178th on the FedExCup poi...

Rita Wilson reflects on why she fell for Tom Hanks

American singer Rita Wilson recently reflected on her love for husband and actor Tom Hanks. According to Fox News, the 63-year-old singer recently visited The Kelly Clarkson Show where Wilson talked about what attracted her to her husband. ...

Italian bond yields jump as EU fails to agree rescue package

Italian government bond yields rose sharply on Wednesday after European Union finance ministers failed to agree a rescue package to help economies recover from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Diplomatic sources and officials said a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020