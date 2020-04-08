Hard to think Woody Allen ‘did anything wrong’, says Larry David

Veteran actor Larry David has revealed that he recently started reading embattled filmmaker Woody Allen’s memoir and now doubts whether he did “anything wrong”. Allen’s memoir “Apropos of Nothing” was released by Arcade Publishing weeks after the Hachette Book Group decided not to publish the book following a massive backlash.

In an interview with the New York Times, David called the memoir a “fantastic" and “funny” book. “Yeah, it’s pretty great, it’s a fantastic book, so funny … You feel like you’re in the room with him … and it’s hard to walk away after reading that book thinking that this guy did anything wrong,” the 72-year-old veteran said.

David had worked with Allen on his 2009 feature “Whatever Works” and also featured in small roles in previous Allen films: “Radio Days” and the “Oedipus Wrecks” segment of the three-part New York Stories. Allen has become a subject of discussion over the resurfacing of the sexual assault allegations levelled against him by his stepdaughter Dylan Farrow, which caught steam in the wake of the #MeToo uprising. He has repeatedly denied the accusations.

The filmmaker has addressed the allegations in the book, saying he never laid a finger on Dylan. “I never laid a finger on Dylan, never did anything to her that could be even misconstrued as abusing her; it was a total fabrication from start to finish,” Allen wrote in the book. “I certainly didn’t do anything improper to her. I was in a room full of people watching TV mid-afternoon,” he added.

