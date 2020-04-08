Left Menu
Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

Updated: 08-04-2020 21:38 IST
Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far
Hanna Season 1 was announced in mid-2017, its production started in 2018 and the series was launched in 2019. Same duration is not expected to be applied for Season 2. Image Credit: Facebook / Hanna

When will Hanna Season 2 be released? Since Hanna Season 1 dropped its finale on February 3, 2019, fans have been ardently looking forward to the second season's release. Read the texts below to get the latest updates on the action drama web television series' second season.

Is Hanna Season 2 renewed? Reality is, there is no official update on its renewal. However, it was reported on April 11 2019 that Amazon renewed the series for Season 2. According to some sources, the second season should take less time to underproduction as the cast and crew for the seasons are all slated unlike the first season.

Hanna Season 1 was announced in mid-2017, its production started in 2018 and the series was launched in 2019. Same duration is not expected to be applied for Season 2.

Five new additions for Hanna was made in an announcement last year. Actors like Dermot Mulroney, set to play a character like John Carmichael a former mentor of Marissa's who will take over her antagonistic role toward Hanna, Anthony Welsh as Leo Garner, a member of Carmichael's Utrax operations team responsible for teaching the program's recruits, Pop Culture Times noted.

The continuation of plot will remain same for Hanna Season 2. Here are the names of actors – Esme Creed-Miles as Hanna, Mireille Enos as Marissa Wiegler, Joel Kinnaman as Erik Heller, Andy Newman as Jacob, Noah Taylor as Dr. Roland Kunek and Khalid Abdalla as Jerome Sawyer.

The lead character Hanna is seen living in isolation with her CIA agent dad, Erik in Poland. While getting the task of recruiting pregnant women in the agency, he falls in love with one and elopes to Poland to save her baby. The CIA then orders their on-site agent, Marissa, to shut down the project and eliminate all the babies.

Hanna Season 2 does not have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the web television series.

