Sacred Games Season 3 to start with new story, Will Pankaj Tripathi reprise his role?

Sacred Games Season 3 has utmost possibilities simply because Season 2 ended with an astounding peak. The viewers passionately want to know the fallout of Sartaj Singh's (played by Saif Ali Khan) defusing of the atomic bomb.

Sacred Games Season 3 is expected to have eight episodes as both Season 1 and Season 2 consisted of eight episodes each. The third season is likely to commence with some new story with the same cast and again end in an interesting way.

Sacred Games Season 3 was earlier expected to be released by mid of September 2020. But based on the current coronavirus pandemic and the ongoing lockdown, we can't expect it by September 2020. The first season premiered in June 2018 and second season was released in August 2019.

In Sacred Games Season 2, the viewers were amazed seeing how Sartaj had given three attempts to crack the code and forestall the bomb. As he entered the code for 1/3 time, the display turned back and left viewers into total suspense. This surely opens door for another season.

Netflix India has remained tight-lipped on the renewal of Sacred Games Season 3. But this cannot stop the showrunners from working on it. Once the government withdraws the current lockdown, we can expect Netflix India to put some interesting facts on the series for the sake of nourishing viewers' interests.

If Netflix gives greenlight to Sacred Games Season 3, the viewers can expect Saif Ali Khan, Ranvir Shorey and Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Inspector Sartaj Singh, Shahid Khan and Ganesh Gaitonde respectively. The series can also see Kalki Koechlin and Harshita Gaur as Batya Abelman and Mary Mascarenas respectively.

Series' lead star, Pankaj Tripathi recently revealed to Pinkvilla that he had completed his responsibilities towards the show. "Main toh apna kaam kar ke aage kar chukka hoon. Kyunki main bahut vyast rehta hoon na. Maine apni zimedaari niptali nikal chukka hoon aage. Main lambe outdoor pe jaata hoon (I have finished my share of work. I have had a packed schedule. So, I have completed my responsibilities and moved on because I have long outdoor schedules)," he added.

Sacred Games Season 3 does not have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Indian web television series.

