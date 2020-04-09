Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Blamed us for spreading coronavirus and hit us,' say female doctors assaulted in Delhi's Gautam Nagar

Two women resident doctors of Safdarjung Hospital, who were allegedly assaulted in Gautam Nagar area on Wednesday, said that the man blamed them for spreading coronavirus and hit them.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 11:58 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 11:58 IST
'Blamed us for spreading coronavirus and hit us,' say female doctors assaulted in Delhi's Gautam Nagar
Two female doctors of Safdarjung Hospital. Image Credit: ANI

Two women resident doctors of Safdarjung Hospital, who were allegedly assaulted in Gautam Nagar area on Wednesday, said that the man blamed them for spreading coronavirus and hit them. "We were buying fruits when a man started to shout at us to maintain distance. He blamed us for spreading coronavirus and hit us," said one of the two female doctors.A 44-year-old man was arrested late on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting the two women doctors after accusing them of "spreading coronavirus," said Delhi Police.

Police said the person was arrested after an FIR was registered in the case. Earlier, Dr Manish, President of the Resident Doctors' Association, Safdarjung Hospital told ANI that the incident took place around 9:30 pm when both the doctors had stepped out to buy fruits.

"A neighbour started shouting at them for spreading COVID-19 in the locality. When the doctors responded they were physically assaulted," Manish said. The doctors are posted at the Emergency Department of the hospital and had bruises on their bodies, he informed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

As outbreaks flatten in places, Japan, India see more cases

Coronavirus infections are spiking in Japan and creating hot spots in Indias congested cities just as the US and some of the hardest-hit European countries are considering when to start easing restrictions that have helped curb their outbre...

Blue skies, reduced emissions only temporary, won't benefit environment in long run: experts

Weeks of lockdown in the country to fight coronavirus may have reduced greenhouse gas emissions enabling people to breathe cleaner air and feast on blue skies, but it is only a temporary phase and will not benefit the environment in the lon...

SenRa releases Ginjer 2.0 IoT analytics platform

SenRa is announcing the release of its new Ginjer 2.0 IoT analytics platform which will help users to easily and securely manage IoT data and devices at scale. The new Ginjer 2.0 is redefining whats possible for businesses by accelerating b...

103-year-old Italian says 'courage, faith' helped beat virus

To recover from the coronavirus, as she did, Ada Zanusso recommends courage and faith, the same qualities that have served her well in her nearly 104 years. Italy, along with neighboring France, has Europes largest population of what has be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020