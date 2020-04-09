Left Menu
Development News Edition

669 COVID-19 positive cases in Delhi, including 426 from Markaz: Health Minister

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Thursday said there are 669 cases of coronavirus in the national capital at present, including 426 from the Tablighi Jamaat event that took place in Nizamuddin Markaz last month.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 12:04 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 12:04 IST
669 COVID-19 positive cases in Delhi, including 426 from Markaz: Health Minister
Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain speaking to ANI on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Thursday said there are 669 cases of coronavirus in the national capital at present, including 426 from the Tablighi Jamaat event that took place in Nizamuddin Markaz last month. "Till now, there are 669 COVID19 positive cases including 426 cases from Markaz, in Delhi," Jain told ANI.

The Tablighi Jamaat event has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 in India with several positive cases linked to the gathering including deaths in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana. Jain also informed that rapid testing for COVID-19 will be started as soon as the testing kits arrive. "Testing will be first done in the COVID-19 hotspots in the city. We have demanded the rapid testing kits from the Centre and have given orders to companies as well," he said.

The Delhi government on Wednesday sealed 20 'hotspots' of the highly contagious virus in a bid to curb its spread. "The areas that are sealed are small and home delivery will be provided there. If people do not follow lockdown then there will be more difficulties in the future," the Delhi Minister said.

When asked about two women resident doctors of Safdarjung Hospital who were allegedly assaulted, Jain said, "If this has happened then there will be legal action against the culprit. There should be no discrimination against doctors, paramedics and against those are providing essential services in these times." A 44-year-old man was arrested late on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting two women resident doctors of Safdarjung Hospital after accusing them of "spreading coronavirus," said Delhi Police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

As outbreaks flatten in places, Japan, India see more cases

Coronavirus infections are spiking in Japan and creating hot spots in Indias congested cities just as the US and some of the hardest-hit European countries are considering when to start easing restrictions that have helped curb their outbre...

Blue skies, reduced emissions only temporary, won't benefit environment in long run: experts

Weeks of lockdown in the country to fight coronavirus may have reduced greenhouse gas emissions enabling people to breathe cleaner air and feast on blue skies, but it is only a temporary phase and will not benefit the environment in the lon...

SenRa releases Ginjer 2.0 IoT analytics platform

SenRa is announcing the release of its new Ginjer 2.0 IoT analytics platform which will help users to easily and securely manage IoT data and devices at scale. The new Ginjer 2.0 is redefining whats possible for businesses by accelerating b...

103-year-old Italian says 'courage, faith' helped beat virus

To recover from the coronavirus, as she did, Ada Zanusso recommends courage and faith, the same qualities that have served her well in her nearly 104 years. Italy, along with neighboring France, has Europes largest population of what has be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020