Left Menu
Development News Edition

No prayers in mosques, shrines on Shab-e-Baraat in Kashmir

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 09-04-2020 12:30 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 12:30 IST
No prayers in mosques, shrines on Shab-e-Baraat in Kashmir

No night prayers were held at any major mosque or shrine in Kashmir on Shab-e-Baraat (night of forgiveness) as people stayed indoors due to the lockdown to combat the coronavirus threat, officials said on Thursday. They said authorities as well as religious organisations had appealed to people not to observe the congregation prayers on the occasion and instead pray at homes.

District Magistrate, Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary had issued an order prohibiting all religious congregations and public movement on Shab-e-Barat in the city. The order issued under Section 144 of the CrPC stated that the decision to prohibit religious gatherings on the occasion was taken based on recommendations of concerned authorities and reports from the field besides taking into account the current precarious health situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jammu and Kashmir's Grand Mufti Nisar-ul-Islam had urged people not to observe the congregational prayers on Shab-e-Baraat, which is observed by Muslims during the intervening night of 14 and 15 Sha'ban -- the 8th month of the Islamic calendar. However, low-key celebrations and prayers were held at some mosques in the Valley, but the gatherings were small and prayers short, the officials said. They said most people offered prayers at their homes to seek mercy and forgiveness from the God.

Every year, the biggest congregation on the occasion is held at the revered Hazratbal shrine on the banks of Dal Lake here, where thousands of devotees assemble. However, no such congregation was held this year there as the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Wakf Board had last month announced suspension of congregational as well as regular prayers in shrines and mosques affiliated to it..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two COVID-19 patients die in Pune; district toll rises to 20

The coronavirus death toll in Pune rose to 20 on Thursday after two more patients succumbed to the disease in the Maharashtra district, officials said. A 60-year-old coronavirus patient from Baramati town died at the state-run Sassoon Hospi...

As outbreaks flatten in places, Japan, India see more cases

Coronavirus infections are spiking in Japan and creating hot spots in Indias congested cities just as the US and some of the hardest-hit European countries are considering when to start easing restrictions that have helped curb their outbre...

Blue skies, reduced emissions only temporary, won't benefit environment in long run: experts

Weeks of lockdown in the country to fight coronavirus may have reduced greenhouse gas emissions enabling people to breathe cleaner air and feast on blue skies, but it is only a temporary phase and will not benefit the environment in the lon...

SenRa releases Ginjer 2.0 IoT analytics platform

SenRa is announcing the release of its new Ginjer 2.0 IoT analytics platform which will help users to easily and securely manage IoT data and devices at scale. The new Ginjer 2.0 is redefining whats possible for businesses by accelerating b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020