SC issues notice to J-K administration on plea seeking restoration of 4G mobile internet services

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a notice to the standing counsel of Jammu and Kashmir administration on a petition seeking the resumption of 4G mobile internet services in the Union Territory. The petition was filed by an NGO named Foundation For Media Professionals.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice NV Ramana issued the notice after hearing arguments from the petitioner's lawyer Huzefa Ahmadi via video-conferencing. Ahmadi told the apex court that it is necessary to enhance the technology and connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir in view of the country-wide lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The virtual classes of students can only be done through the enhancement of technology and better connectivity, he submitted. Internet services were suspended in Jammu and Kashmir in August last year after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

While 2G services on postpaid mobile phones and broadband have been restored, 4G services still remain suspended. (ANI)

