Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jawaharpur village in Punjab becomes COVID-19 hotspot with 21 cases

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-04-2020 14:44 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 14:44 IST
Jawaharpur village in Punjab becomes COVID-19 hotspot with 21 cases

With 21 COVID-19 cases, Jawaharpur village of Dera Bassi in Punjab’s Mohali district has become a new coronavirus hotspot, officials said on Thursday. Of the 36 COVID-19 casehali district, 21 have been reported from Jawaharpur village, they said.

Health authorities in Mohali district have been conducting extensive tests of the contacts of COVID-19 patients. The district administration has completely sealed the entry points to the Jawaharpur village -- located near Delhi-Ambala national highway -- and deployed police personnel to stop the movement of people in and out of the village to contain the spread of the deadly disease, the officials said. On April 4, a 42-year-old Panch of the village contracted the infection and since then, 20 more people have been infected with the virus, the officials said.

Out of the total 21 cases in the village, 14 are part of the Panch’s extended family, they said. The officials suspect that the Panch contracted infection after coming in contact with some workers who had met Tabligh-e-Jamaat members.

The patients don’t have any travel history, they said. Mohali district topped the COVID-19 tally in Punjab with 36 coronavirus cases, surpassing Nawanshahr district which reported 19 cases.

Mohali Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan said health workers have been conducting extensive tests of the contacts of the positive cases. “For each positive contact, we have been tracing and testing 25-55 people. We are not hiding behind numbers,” he said.

Dayalan said 629 samples have been collected from the village for tests. “There is no need to panic, but I will stress the need to take all precautions as mandated by the government,” the deputy commissioner added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Prague aims gets a grip on Airbnb with coronavirus crisis laws

Officials in Prague are using the coronavirus crisis to get a firmer grip on short-term rentals like Airbnb, which they say have squeezed locals out of the Czech capitals centre. Using state of emergency powers in place during the coronavir...

UK shares rise on hopes of coronavirus crisis easing

Britains stock markets looked set to post weekly gains on Thursday, as investors pinned hopes on the COVID-19 crisis nearing a peak.The blue-chip index rose 0.67. Shares in Just Eat Takeaway, an online food ordering and delivery company, su...

'ProDot' Contributes Rs. One Million to PM CARES Fund

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoirProDot, the only Cartridge Manufacturer in India today announced that it has contributed Rs. One Million towards the Prime Minister CARES Fund to fight Coronavirus pandemic across the country. ProDot, tradema...

Under-used Swiss hospitals hint at hidden toll of coronavirus

Swiss emergency rooms and hospitals are quieter than usual despite an influx of COVID-19 patients, a worrying sign that some doctors say could mean more people are dying at home from other ailments. Concerned about the trend amid the pandem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020