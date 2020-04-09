Masks could help slow spread of COVID-19, says IMA-Arunachal

Thousands of people in Arunachal Pradesh have posed for photographs wearing protective masks and shared them on social media, in response to an awareness campaign launched by the state chapter of Indian Medical Association (IMA), amid the growing COVID-19 threat. Overwhelmed with the response, the IMA state unit president, Dr Lobsang Tsetim, said that masks, if worn by all, will help reduce virus transmission by 80 per cent.

"Studies have shown that wearing a face mask drastically reduces the chances of COVID-19 transmission. It has also been documented by the Czech Republic that masks, if made mandatory for every individual in a society, virus transmission could drastically reduce by about 80 per cent," Tsetim said. More than 5,000 netizens were found to have uploaded their photos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday - hours after the campaign - #Mask4Arunachal was launched by the association.

Dr Minggam Pertin, the state unit general secretary of the IMA, requested people to stitch disposable masks at home, instead of hoarding the N95 variety - primarily used by doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers. "Given the shortage in supply of masks, we are appealing to all weavers, tailors, NGOs, self-help groups and individuals to come up with their own do-it-youself ideas. We have also appealed to the people active on social media to popularize the campaign by wearing any facemask and posting a picture with the hash tag #Mask4Arunachal," the IMA state unit general secretary said.

Those manufacturing masks have been asked to distribute them for free or sell them at nominal rates, Pertin said, adding that the organisation had on Wednesday doled out 2000 masks to people. The IMA campaign has also drawn the attention of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who said it was time to "act individually and fight collectively".

"I am encouraged to know that the IMA - Arunachal Chapter has launched an initiative of #mask4arunachal campaign. Under this campaign, the association intends to sensitize for 100% masks for all to prevent the spread of the virus (sic)," Khandu said in a Facebook post. Wearing masks is highly recommended as it helps curb virus transmission in public places, where social distancing norms seen difficult to abide by, the chief minister said.

"A WHO estimate has said if 80 per cent of the population wears a mask, the outbreak of the virus can be stopped immediately. Therefore it is my earnest appeal to all to support the IMAs #Mask4Arunachal campaign... Experts have pointed out that even the homemade masks can be beneficial in helping prevent the spread of the virus. "We all are soldiers in this long-drawn battle and if we fight it well, protect ourselves by wearing a mask, we can together defeat our enemy," Khandu added.

