A house in Rajdhani Mohra Lambibari village in Manjakote sector of Rajouri district was partially damaged due to a ceasefire violation by Pakistan on Wednesday.

ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 09-04-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 16:21 IST
House partially damaged in Pak shelling along LoC in J-K's Rajouri; No casualties
A house partially damaged due to Pakistan ceasefire on Wednesday. Image Credit: ANI

A house in Rajdhani Mohra Lambibari village in Manjakote sector of Rajouri district was partially damaged due to a ceasefire violation by Pakistan on Wednesday. There has been no loss of life nor any casualties being reported so far.

The situation is normal. Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation on Wednesday evening in the forward areas of the Rajouri sector.

At around 8:45 pm on Wednesday, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing from small arms and shelling mortars along the LoC in Rajouri sector. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

