Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nile Breweries donates maize flour to feed 4,000 families in Uganda

This donation will go a long way in supporting the Government of Uganda interventions in feeding communities affected by the lockdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 09-04-2020 16:45 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 16:45 IST
Nile Breweries donates maize flour to feed 4,000 families in Uganda
This donation will go a long way in supporting the Government of Uganda interventions in feeding communities affected by the lockdown. Image Credit: Twitter(@MinofHealthUG)

Nile Breweries Limited donates 30 tonnes of maize flour that will feed at least 4,000 families in Buikwe, Mbarara, and Kampala. This donation will go a long way in supporting the Government of Uganda interventions in feeding communities affected by the lockdown.

(With Inputs from APO)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Spain sees coronavirus pain easing, seeks new national economic pact

Spains coronavirus death toll slowed on Thursday as its leader said the worst should soon be over and exhorted all sides in the politically-fractured nation to join an economic revival pact as they did after dictator Francisco Francos death...

Litigants, lawyers in quandary in Bengal as not all are tech-savvy

The suspension of normal work at the Calcutta High Court and its subordinate courts in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak has put many litigants and lawyers in a quandary as not all are tech-savvy to go for e-filing of cases and hearing t...

Lockdown : Non-availability of labour hits crop harvesting in Haryana's Rohtak

Amid the lockdown in the country to prevent the spread of coronavirus, farmers here are facing trouble in the harvest season due to non-availability of labour. However, family members of farmers are helping them in harvesting crops.Crop is ...

Indonesia reports biggest jump in coronavirus deaths as Malaysia trend improves

Indonesia reported its biggest daily jump in coronavirus deaths on Thursday, bringing the total confirmed number to 280 in the worlds fourth most populous country, the highest death toll in Asia outside China where the virus first emerged.I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020