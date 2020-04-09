Nile Breweries donates maize flour to feed 4,000 families in Uganda
Nile Breweries Limited donates 30 tonnes of maize flour that will feed at least 4,000 families in Buikwe, Mbarara, and Kampala. This donation will go a long way in supporting the Government of Uganda interventions in feeding communities affected by the lockdown.
(With Inputs from APO)
