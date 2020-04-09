Ministry committed to supplying adequate fertilizers for Kharif season: Gowda

Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister Shri DV Sadananda Gowda has said that the Department of Fertilizers of his Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers is making all efforts to ensure an adequate supply of fertilizers for the upcoming Kharif season. In a tweet, Shri Gowda said that as of now, availability position is comfortable.

Shri Gowda said the government is committed to supplying an adequate quantity of fertilizers to the farmer on time. Department of Fertilizers is closely monitoring the production, movement & availability of fertilizers, and is in regular touch with State Governments & M/o Railways on the same.

Referring to Karnataka in a separate tweet the Minister said, "As far as Karnataka is concerned, there is no shortage of seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides in the State. We are working in close coordination with the Karnataka Government on this matter. As of now, the State has a stock of 7.3 lakh tons against the monthly requirement of 2.57 lakh tons.

National Fertilizers Limited- NFL, PSU under the department of fertilizers has said in a tweet their Plants at Nangal, Bathinda, Panipa byt and Vijaipur are operating at full capacity.

Urea being regularly despatched to the market for the benefit of the farming community.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.