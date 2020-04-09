Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man thrashed after being accused of conspiracy to spread COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 17:46 IST
Man thrashed after being accused of conspiracy to spread COVID-19

A man who had returned to his village in Bawana in northwest Delhi after attending a Tablighi Jamaat conference in Bhopal was allegedly thrashed earlier this week after some people accused him of spreading COVID-19, police said. Three people - Naveen, Prashant and Promod - have been arrested for allegedly beating the 22-year-old, who is recovering from his injuries in a hospital, police officials said.

It was earlier erroneously reported by PTI that the man had died after being thrashed. Mehboob Ali, a resident of Harewali village in Bawana, had gone to Bhopal for a Tablighi Jamaat conference, officials said. He was there for 45 days and returned to the national capital in a truck carrying vegetables.

He got off at the Azadpur vegetable market on Sunday where a medical examination was conducted to check for symptoms of COVID-19. He left for his village after that. When he reached there, rumour spread that he had plans to spread COVID-19. He was thrashed in the fields and later rushed to a hospital, a senior police official said.

He was admitted to the LNJP Hospital in Delhi as a coronavirus suspect. Ali is stable and doing fine at the isolation centre and there are no coronavirus symptoms till date, police said. The Tablighi Jamaat's Nizamuddin markaz has become a hotspot for coronavirus not only in the national capital but also across the country..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fed rolls out $2.3 trillion to backstop "Main Street," local governments during crisis

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday rolled out a broad, 2.3 trillion effort to bolster local governments and small and mid-sized businesses in its latest move to keep the U.S. economy intact as the country battles the coronavirus pandemic....

Chinese football clubs to cut salaries over coronavirus

Chinese football clubs look set to become the latest to cut player salaries as teams throughout world football attempt to offset the financial blow of the coronavirus pandemic. Lionel Messis Barcelona and Cristiano Ronaldos Juventus have bo...

Coronavirus: One more tests positive in Ladakh, total cases reach 4

One more person has tested positive for coronavirus in Ladakh, taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory to four, a senior government official said on Thursday. Commissioner Secretary Health Rigzin Samphel said the patient is ...

Allow full operations of e-commerce as first step to normalcy: IAMAI

Full operations of e-commerce companies should be opened up while moving towards normalcy as these services can help in supporting social distancing by delivering products at the door, industry body IAMAI said on Thursday. Internet and Mobi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020