COVID-19: Karnataka Ministers, legislators to take 30 per cent pay cut for a year

Ministers and Members of Legislature in Karnataka will take a 30 per cent cut each in their salaries and allowances to fund the fight against coronavirus in the state, for a year. An ordinance to reduce the salaries of Ministers and Legislators by 30 per cent for one year to meet the exigencies arising out of COVID-19 pandemic was approved by the state cabinet headed by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday.

"...we have cut by 30 per cent salaries and allowances of all Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, also Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Chief Whip every one for one year from April 1, amounting to Rs 15.36 crore," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said. Speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting, he said, "we have consent from all the political parties for this, so we have passed the ordinance today." The Union Cabinet on Monday had approved a 30 per cent cut in salaries of all Members of Parliament and a two-year suspension of the MP Local Area Development (MPLAD) scheme.

The cabinet on Thursday also approved two more ordinances, including the one with regards to deferment of GST remittance until June. "We have passed the ordinance deferring the demand of GST taxes, they were due by this month, government of India has made a provision to pay the GST taxes till June-end, so we have followed the suit and we have also amended the law," Madhuswamy said, adding that an ordinance giving relaxation for farmers in a few districts facing cases under the provisions of Land Grabbing Act, has also been approved.

The Minister said the cabinet has also decided to temporarilydistribute rations for two months to over 2 lakh people without ration cards, whose applications are pending before the Revenue department. Aimed at helping farmers involved in floriculture who are affected by lockdown with no marriages or functions, the Chief Minister asked Ministers to calculate the area under flower cultivation and estimated loss, he said, adding the government after considering loss, plans to give them compensation.

Later speaking to reporters, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said Ministers have been told see to it that there is no shortage of seeds and fertilizers for farmers. There are reports of paddy crop being destroyed due to hailstorm in parts of Koppal, he said, adding the agriculture department and district administrations have been asked to submit the estimates of loss.PTI KSU SS PTI PTI

