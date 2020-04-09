Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Karnataka Ministers, legislators to take 30 per cent pay cut for a year

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-04-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 17:46 IST
COVID-19: Karnataka Ministers, legislators to take 30 per cent pay cut for a year

Ministers and Members of Legislature in Karnataka will take a 30 per cent cut each in their salaries and allowances to fund the fight against coronavirus in the state, for a year. An ordinance to reduce the salaries of Ministers and Legislators by 30 per cent for one year to meet the exigencies arising out of COVID-19 pandemic was approved by the state cabinet headed by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday.

"...we have cut by 30 per cent salaries and allowances of all Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, also Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Chief Whip every one for one year from April 1, amounting to Rs 15.36 crore," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said. Speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting, he said, "we have consent from all the political parties for this, so we have passed the ordinance today." The Union Cabinet on Monday had approved a 30 per cent cut in salaries of all Members of Parliament and a two-year suspension of the MP Local Area Development (MPLAD) scheme.

The cabinet on Thursday also approved two more ordinances, including the one with regards to deferment of GST remittance until June. "We have passed the ordinance deferring the demand of GST taxes, they were due by this month, government of India has made a provision to pay the GST taxes till June-end, so we have followed the suit and we have also amended the law," Madhuswamy said, adding that an ordinance giving relaxation for farmers in a few districts facing cases under the provisions of Land Grabbing Act, has also been approved.

The Minister said the cabinet has also decided to temporarilydistribute rations for two months to over 2 lakh people without ration cards, whose applications are pending before the Revenue department. Aimed at helping farmers involved in floriculture who are affected by lockdown with no marriages or functions, the Chief Minister asked Ministers to calculate the area under flower cultivation and estimated loss, he said, adding the government after considering loss, plans to give them compensation.

Later speaking to reporters, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said Ministers have been told see to it that there is no shortage of seeds and fertilizers for farmers. There are reports of paddy crop being destroyed due to hailstorm in parts of Koppal, he said, adding the agriculture department and district administrations have been asked to submit the estimates of loss.PTI KSU SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fed rolls out $2.3 trillion to backstop "Main Street," local governments during crisis

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday rolled out a broad, 2.3 trillion effort to bolster local governments and small and mid-sized businesses in its latest move to keep the U.S. economy intact as the country battles the coronavirus pandemic....

Chinese football clubs to cut salaries over coronavirus

Chinese football clubs look set to become the latest to cut player salaries as teams throughout world football attempt to offset the financial blow of the coronavirus pandemic. Lionel Messis Barcelona and Cristiano Ronaldos Juventus have bo...

Coronavirus: One more tests positive in Ladakh, total cases reach 4

One more person has tested positive for coronavirus in Ladakh, taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory to four, a senior government official said on Thursday. Commissioner Secretary Health Rigzin Samphel said the patient is ...

Allow full operations of e-commerce as first step to normalcy: IAMAI

Full operations of e-commerce companies should be opened up while moving towards normalcy as these services can help in supporting social distancing by delivering products at the door, industry body IAMAI said on Thursday. Internet and Mobi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020