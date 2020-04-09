Kerala govt commences distribution of food kits for ration card holders

Left Menu
PTI | Thiruvai | Updated: 09-04-2020 18:03 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 18:03 IST
Kerala government on Thursday began distribution of free food kits for the ration card holders. Food and Civil Supplies P Thilothaman inaugurated the distribution at Kottur area near here among the Scheduled Tribes community.

Each kit, worth around Rs 1,000, contains 17 items including one kg sugar, 250 gm tea powder, one kg salt, green gram, half-a-litre cooking oil, two kg atta, one kg rava, one kg black channa, soaps etc among others. "The kit will be available only from the ration shops where the card is registered.

There is no portability facility for this purpose," a senior official said. The state has already been giving the free ration through ration shops for everyone who holds an Aadhaar number.

The free ration and the free kits will be ome delivered to those who are under home quarantine or to those houses where elderly people are staying. Earlier, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said that the free kit distribution will begin from April first week and the state government had allotted Rs 350 crore for the purpose.PTI RRT SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

