Left Menu
Development News Edition

50 new coronavirus cases found in Ahmedabad; tally now 133

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 09-04-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 18:12 IST
50 new coronavirus cases found in Ahmedabad; tally now 133

Gujarat's commercial hub of Ahmedabad continued to remain the worst-hit by coronavirus in the state as it reported 50 fresh cases, the highest-ever in a day, taking the total number of infections to 133, officials said on Thursday. The city, which recorded 50 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday evening, accounts for a lion's share of the total infections in the state - 133 out of 241 - they said.

Out of the 17 persons who have lost their lives to coronavirus in Gujarat till date, 6 were from Ahmedabad, including a 48-year-old patient who died on Thursday morning at SVP Hospital here. The sudden spike in the number of new cases was due to an intensive surveillance being carried out in areas which have been declared as 'hotspots' in Ahmedabad, said principal secretary, health, Jayanti Ravi.

According to her, the COVID-19 tally will rise in the days to come as more cases related to the religious gathering in Nizamuddin, Delhi, last month are likely to emerge during the surveillance and the ongoing testing in the walled city area, which has a sizable minority community population. Till now, 11 cases related to the Nizamuddin meet, a key source of the COVID-19 spread in the country, had been reported in Gujarat, all in Ahmedabad, officials had said earlier.

Following the discovery of several cases of coronavirus from specific pockets, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has launched a surveillance and sample collection drive since the last few days in areas already under 'cluster quarantine', said civic commissioner Vijay Nehra. "Our aim is to maximise screening as well as testing to identify positive cases. As a result of this aggressive drive, we were able to collect 761 samples on April 7 and 886 samples on April 8, much higher than just 20-25 we used to collect a week back.

"In a way, we are chasing the virus," Nehra told reporters. "As a result of this aggressive drive, we were able to detect 50 new cases in one day. If these cases were not detected, the infection could have spread in thousands.

"The number of cases will increase in the days to come as over 1,000 samples are still pending for examination at the civil hospital's laboratory," he added. Since many cases were reported from the walled city area, a mega drive with the help of 1,900 health workers was launched on Thursday to screen the entire population in the locality, said Nehra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Plea in HC for SIT probe into DHCL incorporation

A plea has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking an SIT probe into the incorporation of the Delhi Healthcare Corporation Ltd DHCL, claiming it was done in violation of various statutory provisions. The petition has been listed by the h...

WRAPUP 3-U.S. jobless claims exceed 6 mln for second straight week

The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits in the last three weeks has blown past 15 million, with weekly new claims topping 6 million for the second straight time last week amid tough measures to control the novel coronavirus ou...

China denies cover-up of COVID-19 info; defends WHO chief

China on Thursday denied any cover-up in reporting the initial information of the novel coronavirus outbreak in December last as it put up a staunch defence of WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, refuting US President Donald Trumps allega...

Good hygiene important to fight coronavirus: Jitendra Singh to pensioners

Asserting that older people are more vulnerable to COVID-19 due to their weaker immune systems, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday emphasised the significance of maintaining good hygiene to fight the pandemic. Singh, Minister of State ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020